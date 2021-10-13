Stockholm, Oct 13 (AP) Sweden climbed above Spain to the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win over Greece.

Alexander Isak was fouled for the 59th-minute penalty converted by Emil Forsberg before scoring himself 10 minutes later, latching onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Robin Olsen and rounding Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to shoot into the net.

Also Read | Team India Jersey for T20 World Cup 2021 Launch Live Streaming: Here's How to Watch Indian Kit Reveal for WC Online.

Sweden moved two points clear of Spain in Group B with two games remaining for each team next month. One of those is a meeting between the countries in Spain.

Only one country gains an automatic qualifying spot in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Albania-Poland Game Halted After Albanian Fans Threw Water Bottles on Polish Players.

Third-place Greece's chances of finishing in second place and earning a playoff place were damaged by its second-half display at the Friends Arena in Stockholm that ended with Pantelis Chatzidiakos getting sent off for collecting two yellow cards.

The Greeks were better in the first half, hitting the post through Giorgos Masouras and the crossbar through fellow forward Vangelis Pavlidis.

Greece is four points behind Spain.

Georgia beat Kosovo 2-1 in the other game in the group. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)