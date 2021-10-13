International cricket is set to take center stage once again as following the conclusion of IPL 2021, national teams will face off against one another at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The latest edition will be played in UAE and Oman with the group stage kicking off on October 17, 2021 (Sunday). Ahead of the mega event, several teams have released their new jerseys and fans awaiting the launch of team India’s new kit can scroll down below to find the live streaming details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka Unveil Jerseys, Team India To Reveal on October 13.

Team India will be aiming to win their first T20 World Cup since the team’s maiden success at the inaugural edition in 2007. The Virat Kohli-led side is one of the favourites to take the crown but will face a stern test as many heavyweights have the same objectives as well. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India To Play Warm-Up Matches Against England and Australia on October 18 & 20 Respectively.

India’s official kit sponsor MPL Sports announced that they will reveal the team’s new jersey on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). MPL have been the side’s kit sponsor since November 2020 and had recently introduced the retro-kit (1992 World Cup-themed) which India have been donning for ODIs and T20Is.

What Is Team India’s New T20 World Cup Jersey’s Launch Date

MPL, the official kit sponsor of India, have announced that Team India will wear a new outfit for the T20 World Cup. India’s jersey for the T20 WC 2021 is set to be revealed on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). The launch has a tentative start timing of 10:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Team India’s New T20 World Cup Jersey Launch

MPL will be providing the live streaming of the launch of Team India’s new jersey for the T20 World Cup. So fans interested in watching India’s T20 WC 2021 Jersey launch, can tune into MPL Sports’ official Instagram page as they will be going live.

