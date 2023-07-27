Fukuoka (Japan), Jul 27 (PTI) Premier Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished a disappointing 31st in the men's 200m backstroke event at the FINA World Aquatics Championships here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old clocked 2:04.42 to finish last in his heat as he failed to make the cut for the semifinals.

Also Read | Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Set To Become Fastest Pair in History To Complete 5000 Runs in ODIs, Can Achieve Feat in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023.

Of the 39 competing, the top 16 swimmers across four heats advanced to the semifinals.

Srihari's personal best in the event, which is also the best by an Indian swimmer, had come last year at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when he touched the pad in 2:00.84.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

The Asian Games-bound Srihari, who had finished 31st in the men's 100m backstroke event as well earlier this week, will compete in one more event at the ongoing World Championships -- the 50m backstroke on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)