New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Team 'Swinging Shers' leapfrogged into the lead with a total of 631 Stableford Points after Day 2 of the Inaugural Qutab Golf League at the par-71, Qutab Golf Course here today. The leaders tallied 321 points in round 2.

'Skull Candy Icons' were lying in second position in the Team standings with 614 Stableford Points after returning 313 points in their second outing, a Qutab Golf League release said.

Also Read | When Is Next India vs Pakistan Cricket Match? Know Details of Upcoming IND vs PAK Game After ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Bijlani of 'PPGA Falcons' stole the show with a Hole-In-One of the par-3 13th hole.

Anmol Handa of 'Skulcandy Icons' won the Overall Category while Akshay Ojha of 'Ishum Eagles' finished second.

Also Read | Is Pakistan Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Defeat Against India? Check PAK Qualification Scenario for Semi-Finals of Eight-Team Tournament.

The League is being played in a Team Championship Format with 10 teams contesting. Each team comprises of 16 players, 12 of whom were picked by the Owner and the remaining four procured through the Auction. Thus a total of 160 players are contesting in the QGL 2025.

The League provides every category of golfer with an opportunity to compete. The 12 owner picks include:

a) 2 Ladies

b) 1 Junior (under 18 years of age)

c) 1 Senior (above 65 years of age)

d) 1 Government Official (IAS, IFS, IPS, Government Employees both serving and retired)

e) 1 Armed Officer (from the Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, other Military Services - both serving and retired)

Each day, every competing team is represented by 12 players playing on an Individual

Stableford Format on 75 % of their original handicaps. For the first two rounds, 9 best stableford scores, from amongst the 12 players representing the team were counted to determine the Team Score for the day. On the final day, all 12 scores will be counted. The cumulative total of the team's score for the three rounds will be counted towards the team's score for the League. The team with the highest cumulative points will be the Winner of the Qutab Golf League.

There is Rs 20 lacs in prize money being given to the top 2 teams with the First team getting Rs 12 lacs. All team members will also get attractive prizes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)