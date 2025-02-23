When is the next India vs Pakistan match? Fans might wonder about this after witnessing an epic IND vs PAK game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The Dubai International Stadium hosted what was a high-octane contest between the two Asian arch-rivals with India coming out on top by six wickets. Chasing just 242 to win, Virat Kohli proved why he is also called the 'Chasemaster' with a brilliant knock that helped India get to the mark in 42.3 overs and with this victory, India inched closer to a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. With this result, the India national cricket team also avenged their defeat to the Pakistan national cricket team in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch-Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India's magnificent six-wicket win was set by the bowlers, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with three wickets. The India national cricket team's bowling attack, sans their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, did well to strike at regular intervals and ensure that the Pakistan national cricket team did not get a big total. Hardik Pandya got two wickets while Axar Patel, besides having a scalp, put in a sensational effort on the field that saw him pull off two run-outs, with one of them being a direct hit early on to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

When is Next India vs Pakistan Match?

Fans might just have to wait for the next India vs Pakistan match in international cricket after their showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India and Pakistan only meet in ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) events and do not play any bilateral cricket at all, due to political tensions. In this light, the next India vs Pakistan match is set to be played at the Asia Cup 2025 which is scheduled to take place in October 2025. The dates for the Asia Cup 2025 are yet to be announced and hence, the IND vs PAK match date is not known.

The last IND vs PAK bilateral series was way back in 2012/13 when the Pakistan national cricket team had toured India for a T20I and ODI series. The Pakistan national cricket team had won the ODI series 2-1 while the two-match IND vs PAK T20I series had finished 1-1.

