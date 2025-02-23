Pakistan is currently hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jointly with UAE in a hybrid model. Since India refused to travel to original hosts Pakistan, Dubai is hosting the matches of Team India while rest of the teams play in Pakistan. Although the tournament being at their home, Pakistan are not in a good position to qualify for the semifinals. They have lost their opening game against New Zealand by a big margin and also lost the key encounter with India. Losing back-to-back games in a short tournament like Champions Trophy means Pakistan's qualification hopes dive deep into uncertainty. Fans eager to know whether Pakistan is already out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will get the entire information here. Pakistan Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Here's How Mohammad Rizwan and Co Can Make it to Last Four of Eight-Team Tournament.

After the defeat against New Zealand, Pakistan had to win their match against India to keep their hopes alive for a qualification. They had the toss in their favour too as they opted to bat first. Although they didn't have the best outing with the bat as they dropped anchor in the middle overs after losing openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq early. Although Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stitched a steady partnership, Pakistan suffered a collapse after they were dismissed, and it was later Khushdil Shah's cameo in the end that took them to a competitive total of 241. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed attempted their best to defend it, but the target was too less for the Indian batters. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer took the men in blue over the finishing line.

Can Pakistan Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Despite the defeat, Pakistan still have their hopes for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal alive. Mohammad Rizwan and his team still have one matches to play in Group A (against Bangladesh on February 27). What this loss to India means is that now the Pakistan national cricket team face a must-win situation against Bangladesh. Ahead of taking on Bangladesh, Pakistan will have to look forward to the result of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match. A loss for Bangladesh in the match will end all hopes for Pakistan. They will still be alive if New Zealand lose and then will have to win their last match by a big margin and hope for another result to go their way. Mohammad Rizwan Spotted With Tasbeeh (Prayer Beads) in Dressing Room During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Qualification Scenario

India have already won two matches and have one step in the semifinal. Pakistan, after two losses cannot move over India in the points table. They will have to hope that New Zealand loses the two matches they have remaining and they defeat Bangladesh in their only remaining match. If New Zealand wins against either of Bangladesh or India, they will have four points and they will move out of reach for Pakistan. So the only scenario in which Pakistan can qualify is winning their only match remaining and New Zealand losing their remaining two matches. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Rawalpindi has rain threat looming over it which makes their case worse.

