Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday defeated American badminton player Lauren Lam in the second round of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow.

Sindhu thrashed Lauren in straight games (21-16, 21-13) in just 33 minutes to move into the third round of the tournament.

In the first game, the Indian shuttler got some tough fight from Lauren but Sindhu maintained her control over the essay and clinched it 21-16.

Riding on the winning momentum, Sindhu defeated Lauren 21-13 in the second game as well.

Former world champion PV Sindhu will look to continue her dominance in the third round as well. She had defeated Tanya Hemanth 21-9, 21-9 in just 27 minutes at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in the first round to kick off her campaign in style. (ANI)

