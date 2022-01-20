Last night Manchester United played against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The visitors won the game 3-1 but Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed from the game and this raised a lot of eyebrows. The 36-year-old was quite annoyed with the same and he was seen reacting about the same. The act got CR7 quite angry and he was heard muttering, "Why me? Why me ... Why would you take me off?" He threw his jacket on the ground as he entered the dugout. Ralf Rangnick offered a few words of comfort to the Portugal star. Brentford vs Manchester United Result & Goal Video Highlights: Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford Net Goals As Red Devils Win by 3-1.

Rangnick apparently explained that the decision was taken keeping in the interest of the team. Those words seemed to help CR7. After the game, the head coach spoke about Ronaldo's reaction. Rangnick went on to say that he is well aware of how the goal scorers react to being subbed. The head coach opined that he didn't expect CR7 to hug him after being subbed. "I have no issue whatsoever with Cristiano, he came back from an injury and didn’t train for one and half weeks. Why should I not make use of the players on the bench?" he explained.

Video:

When you get subbed off for Harry Maguire. #BREMUN pic.twitter.com/HQauoek45k — Sasha Goryunov (@Slasherrrr) January 19, 2022

For Manchester United Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were the goal scorers. The team continues to stay on number seven position of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team now has 35 points in their kitty and has won 10 games out of 21. The team lost six matches and the remaining games ended up with a draw.

