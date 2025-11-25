Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be aiming to recapture their form during the Syed Modi International Tournament 2025, starting in Lucknow from Tuesday.

The tournament, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 event, will be hosted at the Babu Banarasi Das UP Badminton Academy, as per Olympics.com.

Prannoy has endured a tough 2025 so far, having not progressed beyond the second round in any of his 15 BWF World Tour outings this year; out of these, eight have been first-round exits. The 33-year-old is ranked 35th in the world, the best-ranked Indian in the men's singles draw after Ayush Shetty, who withdrew from the tournament at the last moment.

On the other hand, world number 42 Kidambi, a finalist in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in May, will be heading to Lucknow after three back-to-back first-round exits. The former world number one has good memories associated with this tournament, securing back-to-back titles in 2015-16.

Lakshya Sen, the recently crowned Australian Open champion, will not defend his Syed Modi International title this year. Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Tharun Mannepalli will be aiming to make an impact in their home event.

With the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu withdrawing from the season early due to an injury, the Indian women's singles draw will be led by youngsters Unnati Hooda, Anmol Kharb, and Tanvi Sharma, all below 20 years of age, with Tanvi being the youngest at 16 years of age.

Notably, Sindhu captured the Syed Modi International title last year.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, currently the world number 14 in women's doubles, are top seeds in this tournament, having won the title last year. The recently concluded Australian Open marked their return to the court for the first time since July, and they lost in the first round.

Sai Pratheek and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy are India's top men's doubles pair in the competition and are seeded second. Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde are also the second-seeded pair in mixed doubles.

-Syed Modi International 2025: Indian badminton squad

*Women's singles

Main draw: Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Anupama Upadhyaya, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tasnim Mir, Isharani Baruah, Aakarshi Kashyap, Devika Sihag, Tanya Hemanth, Shreya Lele, Mansi Singh, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi BhattQualifiers: Adita Rao, Aalisha Naik, Aashi Rawat, Meghana Reddy Mareddey, Kavipriya Selvam, Deepshikha Singh

*Men's singles

Main draw: HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Priyanshu Rajawat, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar, S Sankar Subramanian, Manraj Singh, Mithun Manjunath, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, Tarun Reddy Katam, Kavin Thangam Kavin, Alap Mishra, BM Rahul Bharadwaj

Qualifiers: Saneeth Dayanand, Siddhanth Gupta, Lakshay Sharma, Shashwat Dalal, Pranay Katta, Raghu Mariswamy, Tushar Suveer, Darshan Pujari, Ravi, Abhinav Thakur, Pranay Shettigar, Bharat Raghav, Gagan Balyan, Govind Krishna

*Women's doubles

Main draw: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Shruti Mishra/Priya Konjengbam, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam, Simran Singhi/Kavipriya Selvam, Mansa Rawat/Gayatri Rawat, Alisha Khan/Vaishnavi Khadkekr, Samriddhi Singh/Reeva Evangelin, Sania Sikkandar/Rashmi Ganesh, Sonali Singh/Deepshikha Singh, Muskaan Khan/ Annanya Pravin, Tanessha Singh/Sakshi Gahlawat

Qualifiers: Divya Balasubramanian/Aparna Bala, Varshini Viswanath Sri/Arathi Sara Sunil, VR Nardhana/Riduvarshini Ramasamy, Ishu Malik/Tanu Malik, Anagha Aravinda Pai/Neysa Cariappa, Zenith Abbigail/Likhita Srivastava, Hrissha Dubey/Ridhi Kaur Toor, Nishu Malik/Muskan Sangwan

*Men's doubles

Main draw: Sai Pratheek/Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan, Amaan Mohammed/Dingku Singh Konthoujam, Suraj Goala/Dhruv Rawat, Sankar Prasad Udayakumar/Akshan Shetty, Abinash Mohanty/Ayush Pattanayak, Viplav Kuvale/Viraj Kuvale, Ayush Makhija/Sujey Tamboli, Aditya Diwakar/Kavin Thangam Kavin, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu, Nitin Kumar/Shashank Chhetri, Sankar Prasad Udayakumar/Akshan Shetty, Abinash Mohanty/Ayush Pattanayak, Navin Prasanth Eswaramoorthy/Dhileepan Vel Murugan, Bharathsanjai S/Hari Bharathi Baskaran, Arya Thakore/Dhruv Thakore, Swarnaraj Bora/Nibir Ranjan

Qualifiers: Karthick Raja Balamurugan/P Parth Vaid, Aaryan Sapiah/ Mayank Rana, Dharmagna Mandapati/Chiranjeevi Reddy Sundar, Subramanian Sunjith/Edwin Joy, Ayush Agarwala/Daksh Gautam, Rohith Mohankumar/Kishore Arunachalam Kumaravel, Ashith Surya/Ganesh Vittalji, Shivam Sharma/Rohith MariswamyMixed doubles

Main draw: Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath, Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K, Ayush Agarwal/ Shruti Mishra, Rohith Mohankumar/Riduvarshini Ramasamy, Ayush Dash/Purba Pratyasha Panda, Santhosh Gajendran/Vaishnavi Khadekar, Nitin Kumar/Ritika Thaker, Farogh Sanjay Aman/Rutaparna Panda, Ganesh Vittalji/Shivani Santosh Singh, Hariharan Amsakarunan/Treesa Jolly, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Aradhana Balachandra, Subramanian Sunjith/Divya Balasubramanian

Qualifiers: Ayush Makhija/Simran Singhi, Nithin HV/Srinidhi Narayanan, Shivam Sharma/S Ram Poorvisha, Bhavya Chhabra/Vishakha Toppo, Sairaman Aranagi/Ellora Koner, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri, Mithileish P Krishnan/Varna Prabhuanand. (ANI)

