Melbourne [Australia], October 28 (ANI): The Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) officially has been abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

The play was eventually called off just after 4:30pm (local time), with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on and the pitch under wraps ahead of Friday's doubleheader.

Notably, earlier on October 26, the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was also abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Ireland were riding on confidence as they registered a victory over tournament favourites England by five runs as per Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the Group 1, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Ireland won a five-match T20I series over Friday's opponents in the summer, fittingly winning the fifth and deciding match on DLS Method in Belfast.

But the three wins in that series were Ireland's first against Afghanistan since 2013, following a dismal run that had seen them lose 12 times on the spin before a dramatic tie in March 2020.

It is hoped the showers will clear in time for the big clash between arch-rivals Australia and England to proceed at the same ground from 7pm (local time).

In 13 games so far in Super 12, three games were abandoned, one game was shortened and several matches were delayed due to rain in T20 World Cup 2022. (ANI)

