By Vipul Kashyap

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince said that having played in Ahmedabad helps the team ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa at the same venue on Sunday. Ashwell Prince also noted that having played India in a T20I series before the World Cup also helps them in planning and preparing against the Men in Blue.

South Africa played three of their four T20 WC 2026 group-stage matches in Ahmedabad, winning them all. Ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 Super 8s match, also at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Ashwell Prince said playing at the venue earlier in the tournament has helped South Africa become familiar with the conditions.

"The fact that we played here early in the group stages of the tournament, I think that helps. The more matches you play at particular ground, you get familiar with your surroundings. I think that helped us a lot," he said while speaking to ANI.

Notably, South Africa played a five-match T20I series against India in December last year. India won the series 3-1, with one match being abandoned due to rain. Ashwell Prince said that the series against India means both teams understand each other well. That familiarity, he said, aids preparation and planning by giving clearer expectations of what to face.

"Having played India in a five-match series, one rained out, which ended up being four matches. We know a lot about them. They know a lot about us, obviously. But sometimes in your planning and in your preparation, when you've played the opposition and you kind of know what to expect, you know, it gives you a better idea of what to face. So, I think that helps," the Proteas batting coach said.

Ashwell Prince also said that India have a strong batting line-up, including players like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but his team aren't focusing on any one individual. Instead, they plan to target the team as a whole, look for opportunities to build pressure, take wickets, force mistakes, and ultimately aim to outscore them in what he expects to be a competitive contest.

"You've got Sharma, you've got Ishan Kishan and you've got a whole line-up of players. For us, we're not focusing on one individual. India have a strong team, we've got to focus on the whole team. We've got to try and find places where we can apply some pressure on them and hopefully take some wickets, force some mistakes. Hopefully score one more run than them. Yeah, I think it would be a good battle," he said. (ANI)

