Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch lavished praise on England team following the defeat of his side on Saturday in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Chris Jordan scalped three before Jos Buttler fired a stylish fifty to help England defeat Australia by eight wickets.

Buttler scored 71 off 32 balls as England registered their third win of the tournament to consolidate the top spot in the Super 12 Group 1.

Finch termed Buttler's knock as a hell of an innings and admitted that England bowlers had put Australia on the back foot at the start of the match.

"After losing a few wickets in the powerplay, we had to hang in there and get to a total we thought would be defendable. They bowled well and put us on the back foot early," Finch said during the post-match presentation.

"You had to bowl them out with that kind of total, but Jos Buttler played a hell of an innings and put the pressure on us and it's just one of those nights where we got off to a poor start and it kept compounding, unfortunately," he added.

Australia will next lock horns with Bangladesh next week in the T20 World Cup. "We've got a couple of days to recharge now, give the guys some much-needed rest and take on Bangladesh next," Finch signed off. (ANI)

