Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Ireland selectors on Friday revealed the final 15 players that will form Ireland ICC men's T20 World Cup squad. Last month the selectors named an 18-player squad to travel to the UAE, which would then need to be reduced to a squad of 15 for the tournament proper. Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy have failed to make the cut.

"It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 -- every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance. The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness," Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors said in a statement.

Also Read | Latvia vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

"Part of the selectors' decision-making was around the conditions in both Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, but we also factored in [Head Coach] Graham Ford's on-the-ground assessment of what he believes to be our most effective combination of players to win games of cricket."

"We are confident that the squad of players selected have the ability and the determination to take us into the next round of the tournament, but ultimately it will be about putting together performances that are deserving of it. We wish Fordy and the lads all the best for the challenge ahead, and we're sure they will do Irish cricket proud," he added.

Also Read | RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Head Coach: Graham Ford.

Reserve players: Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)