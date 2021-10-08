Latvia and Netherlands will face off against each other in match 7 in Group G of the European World Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Daugava Stadium in Riga, Latvia on October 08. 2021 (late Friday night). Both teams have had opposite campaigns so far but are in search of a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Latvia vs Netherlands, 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez Lead France to 3-2 Win Over Belgium in UEFA Nations League 2020-21.

An unbeaten run of five games has seen Netherlands move to the top of Group G and the Dutch will be aiming to continue that run. Since the appointment of Louis Van Gaal, Netherlands have played some sensational football and will start as the favourites against Latvia, who are struggling at the moment and have won just once so far. The teams have met four times in the past with the Netherlands emerging victorious on each occasion.

When is Latvia vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Latvia vs Netherlands clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Daugava Stadium, on October 09, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Latvia vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Latvia vs Netherlands on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Latvia vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Latvia vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).