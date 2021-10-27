Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Scotland and Namibia here on Wednesday.

George Munsey b Trumpelmann 0

Matthew Cross b Frylinck 19

Calum MacLeod c Green b Trumpelmann 0

Richie Berrington lbw b Trumpelmann 0

Craig Wallace lbw b Wiese 4

Michael Leask b Smit 44

Chris Greaves run out 25

Mark Watt c Erasmus b Frylinck 3

Josh Davey not out 5

Extras: (LB-5 W-4) 9

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)

109

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/2 3/2 4/18 5/57 6/93 7/99 8/109

Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-17-3, Jan Frylinck

4-0-10-2, JJ Smit 4-0-20-1, David Wiese 4-0-22-1, Bernard Scholtz 2-0-16-0, Michael van Lingen 1-0-12-0, Pikky Ya France 1-0-7-0.

