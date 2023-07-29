New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to be played from June 4 to June 30 in West Indies and the USA, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

According to reports, an ICC delegation visited five of the USA's shortlisted locations this week. These locations will be hosting an international global cricket event for the first time. These include Morrisville, Dallas, and New York for tournament matches and warm-ups, as well as Lauderhill in Florida.

Morrisville and Dallas are currently hosting the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket in the USA, however, these grounds are yet to get international venue status, which is mandatory as per ICC rules.

In the next months, the ICC, along with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and USA Cricket (USAC), will make a final decision regarding the venues.

Ireland, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea qualified for the 20-team T20 World Cup this week using the ICC's system of regional qualifiers. While PNG won the East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier, the top two finishers in the Europe Region Qualifier were Ireland and Scotland.

Qualifiers from the Americas (for one spot), Africa (two spots) and Asia (two spots) regions will be determined in the coming months.

Before the regional qualifications, twelve countries had already qualified for the competition, including the hosts West Indies and the United States as well as the top eight teams from the 2022 T20 World Cup: Australia, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified based on their positions in the T20I rankings.

T20 World Cup 2024 will have a different format from the previous editions where the first round was followed by Super 12s. In the next edition, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8s. The Super 8 teams will then split into two groups of four each and top two in each group will play semi-finals. (ANI)

