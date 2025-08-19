Ambati Rayudu is known for making controversial statements after retiring from all forms of cricket, which has often seen the former India batter at the eye of the storm on social media. Now, Rayudu has opened yet another can of worms surrounding India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winning final against South Africa, where Surya Kumar Yadav took a sensational catch, to hand Rohit Sharma and Co. the coveted title for the first time since 2007. Suryakumar Yadav Catch Video: Watch SKY Take Sensational Match-Winning Juggling Grab Near Boundary Line to Dismiss David Miller During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

As stated in an interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Rayudu claims the boundary rope was pushed back during the break, which worked in favour of Yadav, who took a sensational catch in the last over to help India win the contest by seven runs. The former CSK batter claimed that for the Shubhankar Mishra innings show, commentators pushed back the boundary rope to set up a monitor and chair, but failed to pull back the line for the second innings, giving India and Yadav an unforeseen advantage.

“There were world feed commentators. During the break, they put a chair and screen there to help the broadcasters. That’s why they pushed the rope backwards a little bit. But they left it like that. That’s how the boundary became a little bigger for us. We could see it from above. It was god’s plan", Rayudu stated to the YouTuber. A Year of Glory: Reflecting on India Cricket Team’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph.

Ambati Rayudu Makes Sensational Claim

South Africa needed 16 off 6, with David Miller well-set on 21, and looked poised to snatch the T20 World Cup away from India's grasp. However, destiny had other plans, as a mishit from Miller was sensationally grabbed by Yadav at long-off, to dash South Africa's hopes and break India's ICC trophy drought since 2013.

The aftermath witnessed fans and a few former cricketers question the legitimacy of Yadav's catch, but murmurs soon died down as South African players did not raise doubts, and the chatter around the ill-placed boundary line became irrelevant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).