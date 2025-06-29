Mumbai, June 29: In Barbados, India ended an 11-year-long ICC Trophy drought, beating South Africa by seven runs to capture the ICC T20 World Cup title for the second time on June 29 last year. Here we will take a look at top performers for India in T20 World Cup 2024. A Year of Glory: Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude for India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph (Watch Video).

1. Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat for India in the tournament. He slammed 257 runs in eight innings, including three fifties, at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 155. He was also the second-highest run scorer in the tournament.

2. Arshdeep Singh

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh grabbed the most number of wickets for India in the T20 World Cup. He took 17 wickets in eight innings at an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of under 8. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 15 wickets in eight innings at an average of 8.26 and economy of 4.17. He was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament. Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Suryakumar Yadav’s Famous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch, Says ‘Everyone’s Heart Was in Their Mouth…’.

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who had a relatively dull tournament up to the finals, made 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes, which powered India to a fighting 176/7 in their 20 overs. He was named player of the match for his brilliance.

5. Suryakumar Yadav

Indian T-20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the second-highest run scorer for India in the tournament. He slammed 199 runs in eight innings. He made a brilliant fifty in the semi-finals against England.