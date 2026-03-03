Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): The West Indies cricket team's departure from India has been postponed due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf Region, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Monday.

In an official statement, CWI said, "These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

The board assured that the safety and well-being of the players, coaching staff, and officials remain the highest priority.

"CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities, and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff," the statement added.

Currently, the West Indies team is accommodated safely in India, and the board said it is closely monitoring the situation. Fans and stakeholders are being kept informed as confirmed travel plans are finalised.

The delay comes after the West Indies exited the ICC Men's T20 World Cup following a five-wicket loss to India in their final Super Eight match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Despite an unbeaten run in the league stage, the Caribbean side faltered in the Super Eights, failing to reach the semi-finals.

In their last outing, West Indies posted 195/4, with contributions from Roston Chase (40), Shai Hope (32), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2/36. India chased down the total with key innings from Sanju Samson (97 not out off 50 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16 balls), and Tilak Varma (27 off 15 balls) to secure a comfortable five-wicket win.

The West Indies are two-time champions of the Men's T20 World Cup, having won the title in 2012 and 2016. (ANI)

