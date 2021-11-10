Abu Dhabi, Nov 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and England here on Wednesday.
England Innings:
Jos Buttler
lbw b Ish Sodhi
29
Jonny Bairstow
c Williamson b Milne
13
Dawid Malan
c Conway b Southee
42
Moeen Ali
not out
51
Liam Livingstone c Santner b Neesham
17
Eoin Morgan not out
4
Extras: (LB-2, W-9)
11
Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs)
166
Fall of Wickets: 37-1, 53-2, 116-3, 156-4
Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 4-0-41-0, Adam Milne 4-0-31-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-32-1, Mitchell Santner 1-0-8-0, James Neesham 2-0-18-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-11-0.
