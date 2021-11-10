Abu Dhabi, Nov 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and England here on Wednesday.

England Innings:

Jos Buttler

lbw b Ish Sodhi

29

Jonny Bairstow

c Williamson b Milne

13

Dawid Malan

c Conway b Southee

42

Moeen Ali

not out

51

Liam Livingstone c Santner b Neesham

17

Eoin Morgan not out

4

Extras: (LB-2, W-9)

11

Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs)

166

Fall of Wickets: 37-1, 53-2, 116-3, 156-4

Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 4-0-41-0, Adam Milne 4-0-31-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-32-1, Mitchell Santner 1-0-8-0, James Neesham 2-0-18-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-11-0.

