Sharjah, Oct 29 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh here on Friday.

West Indies:

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Chris Gayle b Mahedi Hasan 4

Evin Lewis c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur 6

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Roston Chase b Shoriful Islam 39

Shimron Hetmyer c Soumya Sarkar b Mahedi Hasan 9

Kieron Pollard not out 14

Andre Russell run out (Taskin Ahmed) 0

Nicholas Pooran c Naim b Shoriful Islam 40

Dwayne Bravo c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur 1

Jason Holder not out 15

Extras: (B-1, LB-6, W-7) 14

Total:( For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 142

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-18, 3-32, 4-62 , 5-119 , 6-119, 7-123.

Bowling: Mahedi Hasan 4-0-27-2, Taskin Ahmed 4-0-17-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-43-2, Shoriful Islam 4-0-20-2, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-28-0. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)