Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], January 21 (ANI): Tamil Thalaivas have announced the release of their chief coach, Udayakumar, and strategy coach, Dharmaraj Cheralathan post the eleventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League that concluded in the final days of the last year, a release from the league said.

"This was a particularly difficult decision as both Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have contributed immensely to the team. However, as we look ahead to Season 12, it has become evident that a fresh approach is necessary to achieve the outcomes we aspire to. We are already working on new strategies and implementing internal changes to ensure the team is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. We remain optimistic about delivering a strong performance in the upcoming season." said, Shushen Vashishth, CEO of Tamil Thalaivas.

Also Read | Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Date: Know Details About India Cricketer and Samajwadi Party MP’s Marriage.

Tamil Thalaivas entered the season with a balanced defensive unit but identified the need for a raider who could consistently score points, even with fewer players on the mat. Based on his outstanding performances in the previous season, Sachin Tanwar emerged as the ideal choice, boasting the highest success rate in situations with 2-3 or 4-5 players on the mat. Thalaivas went all out during the auctions to secure him, confident in his ability to strengthen their raiding department.

However, the season began with a major setback when captain, Sagar Rathee, sustained an injury during the very first match. Thalaivas lost several matches by close margins, often giving away crucial points at critical moments. Adding to the challenge, injuries plagued the team significantly, with Thalaivas' injury count being the highest among all teams. This included key players being side-lined for multiple matches or even the entire season. These setbacks underscore the importance of focusing on improving the fitness levels of Kabaddi players and working with them consistently throughout the year to ensure they are physically prepared to perform at their best.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Qualifies For His 50th Grand Slam Semifinal As He Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Enter Last Four of Australian Open 2025.

Speaking about the injury, Thalaivas CEO Shushen Vashisth said "At times, we had no choice but to rely on our 6th or 7th raider to lead the charge, and to their credit, they gave their best for the team. Despite the hurdles, the resilience shown by the squad was commendable. Injuries may have impacted our campaign, but the fighting spirit and determination of every player remained unwavering throughout the season."

The Thalaivas are yet to announce their new coaching lineup. The team is committed to unveiling a dynamic coaching team that will bring renewed energy and innovative strategies to the squad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)