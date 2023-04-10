Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 10 (ANI): Bangladesh's quick pace bowler Taskin Ahmed is set to miss out on Bangladesh's upcoming ODI series against Ireland which will begin on May 9 at County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford.

The quick bowler missed Bangladesh's sole Test match against Ireland with a side strain, the same injury that will sideline him for the three 50-over matches in Chelmsford from May 9.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Record Number of Advertisers, Sponsors Join JioCinema in First Week.

As per ESPNCricinfo left-armer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury has replaced Taskin, while spinner Taijul Islam also comes in, as a like-for-like replacement for Nasum Ahmed.

A usual sight in Bangladesh home training camps as a net bowler, Mrittunjoy's selection comes off the back of an impressive run in domestic crickets across both white-ball formats over the last two seasons. He has claimed a dozen wickets in this year's ongoing List A competition at home, matching 17 scalps in last year's competition, and 23 wickets across the last two editions of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Also Read | 'Rinku Bhaiya Zindabad' Shreyas Iyer Video Calls Rinku Singh After His Last Over Heroics in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

While the series is a good chance for Bangladesh to fine-tune ahead of the Cricket World Cup having already qualified via their strong Super League campaign, the matches are make-or-break for Ireland, who need to win all three encounters to keep automatic qualification for India 2023 alive.

Three victories would take Ireland to 98 points, level with South Africa, currently positioned in the last automatic qualification spot. The teams would also be level on wins, meaning Ireland also have to improve their net run rate from -0.382 to -0.076 or better to overtake the Proteas. Teams finishing in 9th to 13th at the end of the Super League move to the ten-team Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, beginning on 18 June.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)