Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Mark Wood 10

Rohit Sharma batting 97

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Mark Wood 0

Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Tom Hartley 5

Ravindra Jadeja batting 68

Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5

Total: (For 3 wickets in 52 Overs) 185

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33.

Bowling: James Anderson 11-3-25-0, Mark Wood 12-1-49-2, Tom Hartley 17-2-55-1, Joe Root 7-1-36-0, Rehan Ahmed 5-0-17-0. PTI

