Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): After going 2-0 up in the series, the India team on Monday arrived in Guwahati ahead of their third T20I clash against Australia.

The Men in Blue received a warm welcome at the Guwahati Airport from the fans. After boarding the bus, the Indian team went to the hotel where the dancers performed a traditional dance.

The hosts will look to seal the series with a third consecutive victory at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, a game that promises to be a high-scoring affair.

The first two games were a 200-plus score run fest and on both occasions, India emerged victorious once while chasing and in the second game by defending the total.

Suryakumar Yadav has performed the captaincy duties quite well and the fact that the players take much of the pressure off him has further allowed him to showcase his leadership skills.

"The boys aren't putting too much pressure on me, they're taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation after the second game.

Youngsters Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have stepped up for the team in both matches, while, Surya wit his experience has contributed with the bat and added the finishing touches to India's innings.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

