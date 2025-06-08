Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Indian Men's Mixed Disability Cricket Team commenced its preparatory training camp in Jaipur on Sunday ahead of their seven-match T20I series against England, which begins on June 21.

The Mixed Disability Vitality T20I series will begin on June 21, 2025, in Taunton at 6:30 PM, followed by the second T20I on June 23 in Wormsley at 5:00 PM. The series concludes with the seventh T20I on July 3 at 6:30 PM in Bristol.

As part of the training camp in Jaipur, the players will engage in intensive batting and bowling drills in the nets, honing their techniques and match awareness. Coaches, including Head Coach Rohit Jhalani, will guide the players to help them prepare for the challenges.

Organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the camp is being held at the Jaipuria Cricket Academy from June 8 to 13. All selected players have arrived in Jaipur and are undergoing intensive sessions focused on physical fitness, match preparedness, and team synergy under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training camp, head coach Rohit Jhalani said, as quoted by the DCCI press release, "This training camp is crucial for our preparations. The players are focused, determined, and ready to represent India against England in the series."

DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan said, "We are looking forward to the England tour. We are proud to see our team take the field in England, and we will leave no stone unturned here in the preparatory camp to prepare for the series."

During the series, select matches will be played as Double Headers alongside key fixtures in England's mainstream cricket calendar. The 6th T20I on Tuesday, 1 July in Bristol will share the stage with the England Women vs India Women international-- broadcast live on Sky Sports. This moment affirms a powerful message of visibility, parity, and respect for athletes with disabilities.

Full squad:

Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Captain) (PD), Virender Singh (Vice-Captain) (Deaf), Radhika Prasad (PD), Rajesh Irappa Kannur (PD), Yogendra Singh (Wicket-Keeper), Narendra Mangore (PD), Vikrant Ravindra Keni (PD), Sai Akash (Deaf), Umar Ashraf (Deaf), Sanju Sharma (Deaf), Abhishek Singh (Deaf), Vivek Kumar (Deaf), Vikas Ganeshkumar (ID), Praveen Nailwal (ID), Rishabh Jain (ID), Tarun (ID), Majid Magray (PD) (Reserve), Kuldeep Singh (Deaf) (Reserve), Krishna Gowda (Deaf) (Reserve), Jithendra Nagaraju (PD) (Reserve)

Mixed Disability Vitality IT20 Series - Schedule:

* Saturday, June 21 - 1st IT20 - Taunton, 6:30 PM* Monday, June 23 - 2nd IT20 - Wormsley, 5:00 PM* Wednesday, June 25 - 3rd IT20 - Lord's, 3:30 PM* Friday, June 27 - 4th IT20 - Worcester, 5:00 PM* Sunday, June 29 - 5th IT20 - Worcester, 2:30 PM* Tuesday, July 1 - 6th IT20 - Bristol, 2:00 PM (Double Header)* Thursday, July 3 - 7th IT20 - Bristol, 6:30 PM. (ANI)

