Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Raipur on Sunday to attend Cric Fest 2025.

Gambhir highlighted the importance of such initiatives in nurturing local talent and providing better infrastructure for budding cricketers.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant Crowned ISL 2024-25 Cup Winners After 2-1 Win in Final Against Bengaluru FC, Seal League Double.

"It will motivate the players a lot, especially those from Chhattisgarh who will get better facilities and will play for the state and then the country," Gambhir told ANI.

The former India opener, known for his passion for talent development, reiterated that exposure to proper training and infrastructure is crucial in transforming young aspirants into professional cricketers. Cric Fest 2025 is expected to boost cricketing activity in the region and inspire a new generation of players.

Also Read | How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Gambhir savoured success last month after months of criticism, largely due to India's shambolic Test performance. India defied the odds stacked against them, rode high on stellar performances and stayed unbeaten to lift the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

India outclassed New Zealand in all facets of the game to stand triumphant with a four-wicket victory. This was India's second ICC title in a span of a year. Under former head coach Rahul Dravid, India scripted a memorable 7-run victory against South Africa in Barbados in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

India's Champions Trophy story of success came after a turbulent period which saw India crash out of the race for a spot in the World Test Championship final. It all began after New Zealand orchestrated a historic series whitewash in the subcontinent, which left India's road to the WTC final an intricate affair. After ending up on the wrong side of a 3-0 series defeat, India had to defy the odds in Australia with a series win.

Despite the historic win in the opening game in Perth, India's hopes of a series win faded with each passing game, and the five-match series ended with Australia reclaiming the BGT after 10 years with a 3-1 series win. India will begin its WTC 2025-27 campaign with a five-match series against England in June. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)