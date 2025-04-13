India is a nation of cricket fans. In India cricket is termed as a religion. With the cricket season going on fans are invested in cricket, learning about the game, chatting in every corner of the nation, making fantasy teams, gathering information about their faovurite team. Indian Premier League (IPL) is a festival and amid its high entertainment value, it also keep learnings for the fans. The matches throw new laws and cricketing terms at the fans, and they quickly turn to google gathering information about it. Fans can now also take part in several games related to cricket and also use their knowledge to win them. Amid this, the googlies on google has arrived to test the cricketing knowledge of the fans. It has come up with the question 'How many creases are there in cricket' for the fans and google users. Fans who are eager to unlock the googlies on google question, will get the entire information here. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google or google search googly is a latest campaign for Google Search, is designed to transform how people experience online searches by tapping into the power of curiosity. Inspired by the thrill of discovery, it invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark their desire to learn more and uncover surprising insights, from the lens of interactivity. Over six weeks, users will encounter 50 Googlies which are quirky questions that seem to have obvious answers but hold surprising truths when searched for.

The magic of Googlies lies in the familiar feeling of curiosity. The campaign takes this natural instinct and gamifies the search experience, making it not just informative but playful and interactive. These Googlies will pop up everywhere, in the social media feed of users, on TV screens, outdoor hoardings, newspapers, grocery aisles, and even on product packaging, turning everyday moments into delightful opportunities for discovery. With each question, Google transforms the mundane into moments of joy and learning, keeping users engaged through curiosity.

How Many Creases are There in Cricket? Know the Answer for the Googlies of Google Question

In a cricket pitch there are two sets of stumps on each side of the 22 yards. Around each stumps there are four creases. A popping crease, a bowling crease and two return creases. The bowling creases lie 22 yards apart and mark the ends of the pitch. One popping crease is drawn at each end of the pitch in front of each set of stumps. The popping crease is 4 feet in front of and parallel to the bowling crease, and thus 58 feet from the other popping crease. The popping creases are the edges of an area which is an "unsafe zone" for batters. If they are outside the safety of the popping crease, they can get stumped or run out.

For the fielding team the popping crease is used as one test of whether the bowler has bowled a no-ball. To avoid a no-ball, some part of the bowler's front foot in the delivery stride must be behind the popping crease when it lands, although it does not have to be grounded.

Four return creases are drawn, one on each side of each set of stumps. The return creases lie perpendicular to the popping crease and the bowling crease. The return creases are primarily used to determine whether the bowler has bowled a no-ball. To avoid a no-ball, the bowler's back foot in the delivery stride must land within and not touch the return crease. This is to stop the bowler from bowling at the batsmen from an unfair angle. Retired Out vs Retired Hurt in Cricket: Know Difference Between The Two Terms.

So if we search for the answer of the googlies of google question of today, the answer will be that in total there are eight creases in cricket, and they are of three types. There are four creases on each side of the pitch, and they have different roles for the players and in the game.

