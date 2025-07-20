Manchester [UK ], July 20 (ANI): Team India met the Manchester United football team on Sunday ahead of the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which will take place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from July 23.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to the official media handle and posted the picture of the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Gautam Gambhir, and the Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim.

Also Read | ECB Secures Hosting Rights for Next Three Editions of ICC WTC Finals Till 2031, Confirms ICC.

During the meet-up, Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant gifted a signed bat to Manchester United football team captain Bruno Fernandes.

India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj was also bowling to a Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire.

Also Read | Most Sixes by India Player in Test Cricket History: From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List.

Recapping the Lord's Test of the ongoing series, an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after a landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)