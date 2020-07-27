Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) Craig Breen and Paul Nagle secured a fourth place finish for Team MRF Tyres in its maiden foray into the European Rally Championship at the Rally di Roma Capitale in Italy.

Breen and Nagle, driving a Hyundai i20 R5, started at the fifth place on Sunday and were involved in a huge battle for the fourth position with Simone Tempestini and Sergiu Itu with both the pairs swapping positions throughout the day, according to a press release.

Irishman Breen had started the final loop in the fifth place but immediately moved to fourth. He consolidated the gap on the second last stage, building 4.5 second gap before the final stage. In the end Breen controlled the pace to take fourth place by 1.3 seconds in the season opener.

Meanwhile, the Finnish duo of Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen, driving a Skoda Fabia R5 evo2 for Team MRF Tyres in the ERC1 category, managed a 10th place finish.

The pair, which also competed in the ERC1 event for junior drivers, claimed the fifth position.

