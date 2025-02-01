New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Tejas Shirse broke his own national record in men's 60m hurdles while finishing second at the Elite Indoor Track Meeting in Miramas, France.

Shirse clocked 7.64 seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver level event on Friday to better his earlier national record time of 7.65 seconds, set at the CMCM Indoor Meeting in Luxembourg on January 19.

This was his third race of the season.

His timing is, however, still short of the qualifying mark of 7.57 seconds for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Nanjing, China in March.

The 22-year-old Shirse is also the national record holder in 110m hurdles -- an outdoor event -- with a time of 13.41 seconds.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji finished fifth in the women 60m hurdles in the same meet with a time of 8.10s.

The 25-year-old Yarraji had clinched 60m hurdles gold in her first race of the season with a national record time of 8.04 seconds on January 25 at the Elite Indoor Meeting in Nantes, France.

