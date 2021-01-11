New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Senior Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant upstaged Punjab's Anjum Moudgil in a battle of two Olympic quota holders to win the women's 50m rifle 3 positions T1 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Monday.

The former world champion from Maharashtra aced the qualifying field with 1171 before prevailing over her younger rival Anjum with an effort of 458.7.

Anjum finished second with 457.8.

Earlier, Anjum had qualified third with a 1167, behind Madhya Pradesh's Sunidhi Chauhan, who shot 1168.

Haryana's Nishchal, who took the final eighth qualifying spot, finished a creditable third in the finals, upstaging another senior shooter Lajja Gauswami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)