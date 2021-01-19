Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory over Australia in the test series.

Hailing the Indian team for its "wonderful performance with limited resources" with senior players unavailable due to injuries, Rao said the historic win would be remembered forever.

Kishan Reddy, who is Minister of State for Home, said the win would go down as one of the best in the history of Indian cricket.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia for this spectacular victory! A match to remember, a series to cherish for a long time. This win will go down as one of the best in the history of Indian Cricket! #TeamIndia - You made us Proud," he tweeted.

India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)