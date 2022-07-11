Nottingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Following his side's 17-run win over India in the final T20I, the English pacer Reece Topley said that the game is fickle.

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. India has won the series 2-1.

"You got to ride the high when things fall your way because a lot of days it does not. This game is fickle. You got to trust your processes and keep delivering and hopefully more often than not, you are on a side where you pick up an award and do your bit for the team," said Topley in a press conference.

The bowler admitted that Suryakumar's century was an amazing knock filled with some great shots. "It was one that deserves to be on the winning side. But I took those early wickets, the pressure was on him and he kept hitting the ball all over the place. But we know we were close if we got his wicket or wickets at the other end," he added.

Topley said that it is amazing to play in front of Indian fans, who he said are animated. "The volume they produce, it can be intense and you can get wrapped up in it. But we kept our cool today."

About the England batters, Topley said that the team posted a decent score on the board.

"Boundaries were a decent size and a fast outfield makes up for it," he added.

Coming to the match, While batting first, a half-century from Dawid Malan and a solid unbeaten knock from Liam Livingstone helped England reach 215/7 at the end of their innings in the third and final T20I against India here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. It was a great day for the English batting lineup as they clicked for the first time in the series and posted an intimidating total.

Knocks from Dawid Malan (77), Liam Livingstone (42) and Jason Roy (26) helped the cause of the hosts. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel were the best bowlers for India, getting two wickets each, while Avesh Khan and Umran Malik got one each.

Chasing 217, the start of the innings was disappointing for India. They lost their top order within a very short time.

A huge 119-run partnership between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) gave India a chance in the match. But England pulled back the game by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied Men in Blue a clean sweep. (ANI)

