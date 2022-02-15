Scottsdale, Feb 15 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri exited early but Indo-American Sahith Theegala put himself in the thick of things before finishing third in the WM Phoenix Open.

The Indian-American, who led on the second and third days, was in contention till he found water on the 17th and finished one stroke short of getting into a play-off with Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay.

Playing on a sponsor exemption Theegala could have made history by becoming the first player since Martin Laird in 2020 to win while on a sponsor exemption.

As Theegala fell back with a bogey on 17, Scheffler outlasted Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay on the third hole of a playoff making a 25-foot birdie putt to win his maiden PGA Tour title.

In the play-off Cantlay missed an 11-foot birdie try after Scheffler holed his putt.

Scheffler birdied four of the final six holes for a 4-under 67 to match Cantlay at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale. Cantlay, playing one group ahead of Scheffler, had a bogey-free 67.

Theegala fought back tears and said, "Sorry" as he met his parents.

He added, "I thought I hit a great shot on 17. It was cutting. As long as it's another yard right, I think that's perfect. Kick straight and it's good. Kicked left into the water there. Then I was worried about the ball – it was such a steep slope."

"I was worried about the ball kind of rolling back, so I maybe rushed my process just a little bit there and hit a poor chip and hit a poor putt. I just didn't hit the shots at the right time when it counted, but definitely proud of the way I played this week."

