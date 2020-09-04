Brussels, Sep 4 (AP) Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national team's training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches.

The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details.

Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match. In the absence of Courtois, Simon Mignolet is likely to be handed a start. Belgium then hosts Iceland on Tuesday. (AP)

