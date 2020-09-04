World number four Naomi Osaka will meet Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the third-round match of US Open 2020. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on Friday (September 4). Osaka was phenomenal in her second-round triumph against Camila Giorgi and will like to register another emphatic win in the upcoming game. She, however, up against 18-year-old Kostyuk who has impressed one and all in her first and second-round matches against Daria Kasatkina and Anastasija Sevastova respectively. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk third-round match. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

Despite featuring in US Open main draw for the first time, Kostyuk has looked confident while playing on the New York courts. However, the rising sensation needs to put on an extraordinary effort to get the better of Osaka. The Japanese star has smashed the ball beautifully in the tournament so far and will definitely take the field as favourites. Nevertheless, the 2018-US Open winner certainly can't afford to be complacent against Kostyuk. As the third-round game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details of the match. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk Women's Singles third-round Match?

Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk third-round match in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 04, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The second-round clash has a tentative start time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk Women's Singles third -round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk third-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men's singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk Women's Singles third -round second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk US Open 2020 women's singles third round match online for its fans in India.

This will be the first meeting of these two players and fans might get to see some drama. Both Naomi Osaka and Marta Kostyuk rely on their aggressive baseline-oriented game. However, the former certainly has the upper hand due to her rich experience and recent form.

