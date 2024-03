Patiala, Mar 22 (PTI) Three meet records tumbled in the third edition of the one-day Indian Open Throws Competition here on Friday.

Maharashtra's Abha Khatua improved her own meet mark of 17.09m on her way to winning shot put gold with a throw of 17.56m.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

The national record of 18.06m is in the name of Manpreet Kaur, which was set in 2022.

Haryana's Nirbhay Singh also improved the previous meet record in the men's discus throw. His gold medal-winning effort of 54.89m was better than the previous mark of 53.28 set in 2022 by Arjun.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

The home favourite Damneet Singh also won the gold medal with a meet record in the hammer throw. His best effort on Friday was 65.82m, which was better than the previous mark of 54.80m set in 2022 by Mahipal Singh Yadav.

Results:

Men's: Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Punjab) 65.82m (previous Mahipal Singh Yadav 54.80m in 2022), Gurdev Singh (Punjab) 61.87m, Mukul (Uttar Pradesh) 61.61m.

U-20: Hammer throw: Prateek (Haryana) 62.75m, Harshit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 59.93m, Aryan (Rajasthan) 54.34m.

U-20: Javelin throw: Dipanshu Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 71.21m, Rohan Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 69.00m, Himanshu Mishra (Madhya Pradesh) 67.02m.

Discus throw: Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) 54.89m, Oinam Alson Singh (Manipur) 53.78m, Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) 52.49m.

U-20: Shot put: Anurag Singh Kaler (Uttar Pradesh) 19.16m, Siddharth Choudhary (Rajasthan) 18.44m, Jaidev Dikka (Delhi) 18.36m.

Women's

Javelin throw: Jyoti (Haryana) 51.55m, Karishma S Sanil (Karnataka) 51.02m, KM Saloni (Uttar Pradesh) 50.21m.

U-20: Javelin throw: Deepika (Haryana) 49.75m, Ramyashree Jain (Karnataka) 46.37m, Aakriti Tyagi (Delhi) 46.24m.

Discus throw: Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 53.57m, Neetika Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 51.52m, Bhavana Yadav (Delhi) 50.63m.

Shot put: Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 17.56m (previous mark 17.09m), Rekha (Haryana) 14.98m, Shiksha (Haryana) 14.54m.

U-20: Shot put: Women: Pooja Kumari (Rajasthan) 14.10m, Jaskanwal Kaur (Punjab) 13.40m, Jashandeep Kaur (Punjab)12.14m.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)