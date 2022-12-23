Laussane (Switzerland), Dec 22 (AP) Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said on Thursday.

The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on October 30 while he was training.

Also Read | BCCI Receives CVs of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag for National Selectors’ Posts from Fake Email IDs of Former Cricketers.

The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: It's the Team and Management Call, Says Umesh Yadav on Kuldeep Yadav's Omission.

He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medalist when he won the men's 81-kilogram category in Tokyo. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)