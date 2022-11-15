Abu Dhabi, Nov 15 (PTI) Tickets for the sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament will go on sale from November 15.

Some of best names in cricket will come together when eight teams battle it out for the top prize over 12 days in the T10 tournament beginning November 23.

The final is scheduled to be held on December 4.

The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan, while defending champions Deccan Gladiators will square off against Team Abu Dhabi in the second game.

The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final.

The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day's eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.

"We look forward to enhancing the spectator experience this season and can't wait for to experience ADT10 like never before. Tickets are now live on Q-tickets as low as AED 20," Abu Dhabi T10's COO Rajeev Khanna said in a release.

