Surat (Gujarat) [India] February 8 (ANI): After winning the title in the inaugural edition and enduring a challenging second season, Tiigers of Kolkata concluded ISPL Season 3 as runners-up, marking a strong resurgence and a return to the final stages of the tournament through consistency, squad depth and a string of record-breaking performances.

According to a release, the Tiigers' Season 3 campaign stood out for its attacking intent and ability to consistently push the limits of performance.

Their statement of purpose came early in the league stage when they opened their season against Srinagar by registering a then-record team total of 136 runs, setting a new benchmark for the tournament.

Rather than settling, the side raised the bar again later in the league, smashing 149 runs against the same opponents to register the highest team total of ISPL Season 3.

That performance also produced the biggest win in league history, as the Tiigers stormed to a 93-run victory. The intent carried seamlessly into the knockouts, where they piled up 124 runs against Mumbai in the Eliminator, further highlighting their fearless and crowd-pleasing brand of cricket that made them one of the most entertaining teams of the season.

Leading the batting charge for the Tiigers was Saif Ali, who finished the season as the Best Batter of the Tournament with 225 runs, reaffirming his consistency and reliability at the top of the order.

He received strong support from a solid middle order, with Krushna Gawali scoring 183 runs, Saroj Paramanik contributing 180 runs and Rajat Mundhe adding 158 runs. All three finished among the top 10 run-getters of ISPL Season 3, reflecting the depth and balance of the Tiigers' batting lineup.

Krushna Gawali also etched his name into ISPL history by recording the highest individual score ever, a blistering 74 off 26 balls, while Saif Ali featured prominently in the same elite list, occupying the second and third positions with scores of 61 off 30 balls and 58 off 33 balls. Together, those performances showcased the Tiigers' fearless and attacking brand of cricket.

The bowling unit matched the batting firepower with pace, precision and composure in big moments.

17-year-old Ankit Yadav emerged as one of the standout young performers of the season, finishing among the top five wicket-takers with 16 wickets. Vivek Shelar repeatedly delivered under pressure, clocking the fastest delivery in ISPL history at 145.2 kmph and finishing third on the best bowling strike-rate list (4.67).

His season-defining moment came in Qualifier 2 against Ahmedabad, where, in front of a partisan crowd, Shelar produced a match-turning hat-trick in the decisive 50:50 over in front of a vocal home crowd, a spell that swung the contest and secured the Tiigers' place in the final. Arish Khan provided control and consistency, ending the season second on the economy-rate charts at 3.50 runs per over with an average of 5.60.

Reflecting on the season, captain Bhavesh Pawar praised the collective effort of the squad and the backing from the ownership.

"This season has been about unity and clarity. Every player understood their role and stepped up when the team needed it most. I'd like to thank Aksha ma'am and the entire management for backing us throughout -- that trust allowed us to play with freedom and confidence. While the final didn't go our way, the way this team fought and grew together is something we're proud of," Pawar said.

With historic team totals, landmark individual achievements and a return to the final, ISPL Season 3 will be remembered as a defining chapter for Tiigers of Kolkata, reaffirming the franchise's status as one of the league's most competitive and forward-looking teams. (ANI)

