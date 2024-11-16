Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tijil Rao edged closer to clinching the overall drivers' championship in the Formula LGB4 category at the 27th JK Tyre National Racing Championship. On an action-packed day at the Kari Motor Speedway, Tijil, runner-up in the same category last year, demonstrated significant improvement during the 2024 season.

In Saturday's lone race, Tijil (Dark Don Racing) clocked 23:02.750 minutes over 15 laps to secure victory. Saran Vikram from Momentum Sports finished second with a time of 23:03.725, while Dhruv Goswami (MSport) secured third place in 23:04.504.

Starting second on the grid, Tijil showcased his exceptional skills and dedication, surging ahead to dominate the race. Building on his runner-up finish in the 2023 season, Tijil's progression from karting five years ago to excelling in the LGB4 category has been marked by consistency throughout the rounds this year. Saturday's challenging conditions, marked by rain and fading light, added to the intensity. The close competition among the top three drivers provided a thrilling spectacle. With two more races scheduled for Sunday, Tijil is well-positioned to seal the championship based on aggregate points.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, Pondicherry's Navaneeth Kumar claimed victory in a race shortened to six laps due to an accident. Navaneeth clocked a time of 7:48.397, with Anish Shetty finishing second at 7:50.894. Although Rohan R was initially classified third, he had to be removed from the track following an accident.

Earlier in the morning, Rohan comfortably won the first bike race, despite challenging conditions from the rain. He completed the nine laps in 11:44.984. Navaneeth Kumar secured second place with a time of 11:45.320, and Anish Shetty finished third in 11:45.470. (ANI)

