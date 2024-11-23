Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tilak Varma became the first batter ever to notch three successive hundreds in T20s, while Shreyas Iyer underlined his credentials with a smooth century ahead of the IPL mega auction, as the two Indian batters hogged the limelight in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday.

In a Group A match, Tilak, who made hundreds recently against South Africa at Centurion and Johannesburg, added one more three-figure knock to the list against Meghalaya in Rajkot.

Also Read | Las Vegas GP 2024: George Russell Pips Carlos Sainz to Take Pole Position, F1 Title Challengers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris Finish in Second Grid.

The left-hander made 151 off just 67 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes to guide Hyderabad to 248 for four in 20 overs.

In the process, he also became the first Indian male cricketer to score a 150-plus score in T20s.

Also Read | Leicester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India woman batter Kiran Navigere had made a 162 for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh in the senior Women's T20 Trophy in 2022.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal supported his skipper Tilak with a 55 off 23 balls.

Anikethreddy and Tanay Thyagarajan shared seven wickets among them as Hyderabad bundled out their rivals for 69 to celebrate a massive 179-run victory.

Shreyas shines

=========

Shreyas, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders despite leading them to the IPL 2024 title, made a timely reminder about his skills with an unbeaten 57-ball 130 (11x4, 10x6) for Mumbai against Goa in a Group E match.

Shreyas' hundred led Mumbai to 250 for four, but Goa made a spirited chase before ending up at 224 for eight, going down by 26 runs.

Suyash Prabhudesai was their top-scorer with a 52 off 36 balls.

Brief scores

Hyderabad 248/4; 20 overs (Tilak Verma 151, Tanmay Agarwal 55) beat Meghalaya: 69; 15.1 overs (G Anikethreddy 4/11, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/15) by 179 runs.

Mumbai 250/4; 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 130 not out) beat Goa 224/8; 20 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 52, Vikash Singh 47 not out; Suyansh Shedge 2/18) by 26 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)