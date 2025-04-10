Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Tim David's late fireworks lifted a struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 163/7 against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

David struck four sixes and two fours to make 37 not out from 20 balls and collect 36 runs from the last two overs after RCB had limped to 127/7 after 18 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the visiting team bowlers as he returned 4-0-17-2 on a perfect batting track to keep RCB under the pump for the majority of the innings.

Vipraj Nigam also bowled an impressive 4-0-18-2 while dismissing Virat Kohli (22) and Krunal Pandya (18).

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 163/7 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 37, Tim David 37 not out; Vipraj Nigam 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/17) vs Delhi Capitals.

