Singapore, May 26 (ANI): Indian-Canadian star Gurdarshan "Saint Lion" Mangat looks to build on his stock in ONE Championship's flyweight division when he takes on Thai striking specialist Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

The two will lock horns in the circle at ONE 158 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 3.

Mangat is one of India's top fighters and holds a professional record of 16-3. He's also 3-1 in his ONE Championship career.

A crafty fighter both on the feet and on the ground, Mangat employs a methodical pace in his fights and he showcased that in his last outing. The 35-year-old kept Indian countryman Roshan Mainam guessing during their match at ONE: DANGAL in May 2021.

Despite Mainam's best efforts to take the match to the mat, Mangat kept the fight standing for the majority of the duration, whilst landing devastating striking combinations at will.

"Saint Lion's" striking will be tested, however, as Mangat's next opponent is one of the most dangerous strikers in the flyweight division. Yodkaikaew owns a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-4, with five of his victories ending by knockout, which is good for a 71 percent finishing rate.

Nevertheless, Mangat has proven he has the ability to succeed wherever the fight goes. He has established himself as a well-rounded mixed martial artist in his short time in the Circle. Of his 16 wins, five are knockouts while five more are submissions.

Only three athletes have held the ONE Flyweight World Title since its inauguration in 2014 -- the reigning king Adriano Moraes, and former titleholders Kairat Akhmetov and Geje Eustaquiao. Gurdarshan Mangat plans to join this exclusive list.

"Saint Lion" believes he has what it takes to capture the gold and be counted among the division's elite.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Mangat said: "Now is the time for gold, time for a new flyweight champion, time for the road to a new a king and that is 'Saint Lion.'"

If he can defeat Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE 158 convincingly, it will certainly help his case. The Xtreme Couture and 10th Planet Las Vegas fighter could potentially earn a shot at a top-five ranked opponent in the near future.

Mangat in a message for his fans said: "The Road to the belt has begun and soon the Peoples' Indian Champ will bring the belt to his people. Keep supporting and keep sending your energy."

Mangat is looking to join ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan "Singh" Bhullar as mixed martial arts World Champion from India. (ANI)

