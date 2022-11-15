Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh by 14 runs for their second win in Group C in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat by the opposition captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia, TN openers B Sai Sudharsan (121, 109 balls, 10 fours, 4 sixes) and N Jagadeesan (107, 113 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) put on 233 in 34.5 overs. The duo played some superb shots and sent the Chhattisgarh bowlers on a leather hunt.

Also Read | Uruguay Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team URU Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Though the Tamil Nadu innings stuttered after the exit of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan (28, 27 balls, 1 fours, 1 six) and B Aparajith (36, 19 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) provided the flourish towards the end as they finished at 340 for six in 50 overs.

Up against a mammoth target, both the Chhattisgarh openers were back in the pavilion with the score at 38. However, skipper Harpreet Singh (121, 129 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Amandeep Khare (115, 99 balls, 5 fours, 5 sixes) mounted a superb fightback, adding 214 runs in 199 balls to keep the team in the hunt.

Also Read | India Men's Hockey Team Announced 23-Member Squad for Upcoming Tour of Australia.

The dismissals of Bhatia, who fell to J Kousik (2/52) and Khare to R Sonu Yadav (3/47) pegged Chhattisgarh back. The rest of the batters could not rise to the challenge and the team eventually fell short by 14 runs.

In another match, Andhra trounced Arunachal Pradesh by 261 runs with Abhishek Reddy (136) and skipper K S Bharat (100) playing key roles and Kerala scored over Goa thanks to Rohan Kunnummal's superb 134.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 340 for 6 in 50 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 121, N Jagadeesan 107, B Aparajith 36, M Shahrukh Khan 28, Ravi Kiran 3/69) beat Chhattisgarh 326 for 8 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 121 (129 balls, 11X4, 2X6), Amandeep Singh 115 (99 balls, 5X4, 5X6), R Sonu Yadav 3/47) by 14 runs. TN: 4 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

Andhra 367 for 3 in 50 overs (Abhishek Reddy 136 (133 balls, 11X4, 4X6), K S Bharat 100 (84 balls, 7X4, 2X6), Ashwin Hebbar 60, K Nitish Kumar Reddy 38 (15 balls, 1X4, 4X6) beat Arunachal Pradesh 106 all out in 38 overs (B Ayyappa 3 for 15) by 261 runs. Andhra: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.

Goa 241 for 8 in 50 overs (Darshan Misal 69, Suyash S Prabhudessai 34, Deepraj Gaonkar 32, Akhil Scaria 3/34) lost to Kerala 242 for 5 in 38.1 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 134 (101 balls, 17X4, 4X6), Sachin Baby 51 not out (54 balls, 3X4, 1X6) by five wickets. Kerala: 4 points, Goa: 0.

Bihar 158 all out in 47.5 overs (Sachin Kumar 33, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 31, Jayant Yadav 3/26, Nishant Sindhu 3/34) lost to Haryana 159 for 1 in 22.2 overs (Himanshu Rana 101 not out (57 balls, 12X4, 3X6), Yuvraj Singh 32 not out) by nine wickets. Haryana: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)