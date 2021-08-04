Tokyo [Japan], August 4 (ANI): India women's hockey team suffered a 1-2 loss against Argentina in the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday and now the Rani Rampal-led side would lock horns with Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday.

India grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Indian Women's Hockey Team, Says 'They Played With Grit and Showcased Great Skill'.

However, Deepak Punia was not able to make it to the semi-finals after he suffered a 10-0 loss in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg category against USA's David Taylor.

Gurjit Kaur provided an early lead to India in the first quarter of the hockey semis but Argentina came back strongly as skipper Noel Barrionuevo scored both goals to hand her side the victory.

Also Read | KKR, VVS Laxman, Kiren Rijiju & Others Hail Indian Women's Hockey Team Despite Losing Semifinals to Argentina At Tokyo 2020, Netizens Cheer up Rani Rampal & Co Ahead of Bronze Medal Match.

The day for the Indian contingent started on a positive note as the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra progressed to the men's final after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Neeraj Chopra, who was 15th in the group to get his turn, threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt. The men's Javelin throw final will be on August 7 at the Olympic Stadium.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after she lost her semi-final clash against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Borgohain suffered a 0-5 defeat in the semis, and she was visibly dejected after the defeat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)