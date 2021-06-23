New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): On the occasion of International Olympic Day to wish the Olympic-bound athletes the very best for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson on Wednesday invited Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh for a very special Instagram Live session wherein the two charismatic athletes were involved in a freewheeling conversation.

With the topic of the session being 'Let's Talk Olympics', the aim of the franchise is to get conversations going around the Olympics and the athletes who are set to represent and bring glory to the country in Tokyo.

Manpreet, who will be captaining the Indian men's hockey team, and taking part in his third Olympic Games, was in a buoyant mood with just a month to go for the Olympics.

"As a hockey player, the biggest dream that I've had is to win an Olympic medal for our country. We have a great chance to do that in Tokyo, and I am proud that I'll be leading a group of boys who are really excited and motivated to fulfill our ambitions. We know the history and the expectations, but we believe that we can repeat history," he said to Sanju when asked to define the excitement, as stated by an official Rajasthan Royals release.

Meanwhile, Sanju could be heard wishing Manpreet and the Indian team the very best for the mega-event. He said: "We will be following you and the team, and making sure that you receive our support throughout the competition. I can understand that it's a huge opportunity for all of you, and on behalf of the Rajasthan Royals family, I would like to send our best wishes to you and the entire team. I am sure you will make us proud."

With Sanju set to represent the nation against Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series next month, Manpreet was also seen sending his best wishes to the Royals' captain.

A relatable topic for both the athletes were having to stay away from their respective favourite sport for the most part of last year due to the outbreak of COVID with the Olympics getting postponed to 2021, and the IPL being played in the UAE in late 2020.

"I think we realized how important our sport is to us, and that we can't live without it. It was so difficult to stay away from the field when COVID first struck, but we are glad to be heading back onto the field again," expressed Sanju. (ANI)

