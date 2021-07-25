Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign on a good note on Sunday as she won her opening Group J match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

Sindhu defeated Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in the Group J match. The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes.

The 26-year-old brought out her A-game in the first game and she gave no chance to her opponent to take a breather and create any momentum. Sindhu wrapped up the first game, and she was looking set to win the match in straight games.

The sixth seed Sindhu continued with her charge in the second game, and Polikarpova was not able to make a comeback, and as a result, the Indian shuttler ended up winning the match in straight games.

On Saturday, men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had won their opening Group Stage match here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian duo defeated Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in the Group A game at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3.

On the same day, India shuttler Sai Praneeth lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman. Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2. (ANI)

