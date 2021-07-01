By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Devendra Jhajharia, the 2016 Rio Paralympic champion in the men's F-46 javelin throw category, on Thursday said he feels the Indian contingent will be able to bag around 15 medals at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

Jhajharia has secured his position for the Tokyo Paralympics. During the two-day national selection trials, Jhajharia hurled the javelin to a distance of 65.71 and he bettered his own record.

"In 2004 Athens Paralympics, I had won gold medal then the Indian government gave recognition to Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) looking at the performance of para-athletes. I feel the journey of para-sports started from there, in 2016 we won 4 medals -- 2 gold, one silver, and one bronze -- that was a big moment for us people started knowing about para-sports in our country. But now things have changed we get all support, all facilities and I can tell you that this time we will get at least 15 medals in my point of view. I feel that on the map of world sports we will come forward," Jhajharia told ANI.

Talking about his training for the Games, Jhajharia said: "When you are training, keeping in mind the target of Tokyo 2020 and suddenly you come to know that Games have been postponed, that's something which you can't do anything about. But sports is sports and you have to be ready for all challenges."

"The lockdown has taught so many things, people should be healthy and fit. In terms of sports we had to change our training plan completely, do everything wherever you are and whatever facilities you have with you, even a cylinder will work for weight training my coach said and I will never forget those moments," he added.

Jhajharia also said he was always confident about qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Along with my coach, I was confident of qualification. So, there was nothing to worry about. In the last 4 years, there has been a huge change in Indian sports so things are getting better day by day. The support from govt is always there, all SAI centres have professional teams. I appeal to all Indians to watch Olympic events then only sports culture can be developed in our country," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)